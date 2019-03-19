Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta expected to headline UFC’s return to Ottawa

A lightweight showdown between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Al Iaquinta is in the works for the UFC’s upcoming return to Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on May 4.

Multiple sources close to the contest confirmed verbal agreements are in place from both fighters for a bout that is expected to serve as the main event. ESPN initially reported the contest.

Bout agreements have not been signed at this time and the UFC has made no official announcement regarding the fight.

It was previously rumored that Cerrone could be the fighter to welcome Conor McGregor back to the Octagon later this year but that matchup never quite came together. McGregor wants a main event slot for his return and it appears the UFC was aiming at a co-headline status for the lightweight matchup.

That means Cerrone is moving on while looking to continue his climb up the rankings after returning to 155 pounds with a win over Alexander Hernandez in his last fight.

As for Iaquinta, the former title challenger is coming off a huge win over Kevin Lee in his last fight this past December.

Iaquinta is 6-1 in his past seven fights with his only loss coming to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a matchup that came together on 24 hours notice.

Assuming the fight is finalized, “Cowboy” vs. Iaquinta would serve as the main event for the UFC’s return to Ottawa on May 4 with the card expected to air on ESPN+.