Donald Cerrone Keeping Things Low Key with Mike Perry, Insists Greg Jackson Part of His Future

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s split with the Jackson-Wink gym after he inked a fight with now-former teammate Mike Perry has been no big secret. When it went down, the falling out was actually quite public.

Considering he’d been at the gym for years and will be without longtime cornerman Greg Jackson when he fights Perry on Saturday, it would be understandable if Cerrone appeared to be a bit off of his game. In actuality, however, he didn’t.

Though he skipped the workout portion of Wednesday’s festivities in Denver, Cerrone handled his media scrum with aplomb, insisting he had no animosity for Perry, and revealing the he would be working with Jackson again in the future.

