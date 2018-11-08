HOT OFF THE WIRE
featuredJoseph Benavidez Excited for Future of the Flyweight Division Following Demetrious Johnson Trade

featuredDana White Reportedly Working on Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler for UFC 233

featuredDana White: Bringing Ben Askren to UFC ‘Was a Great Deal for Me’

featuredFloyd Mayweather Comes Out of Retirement to Face Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14

Donald Cerrone Keeping Things Low Key with Mike Perry, Insists Greg Jackson Part of His Future

November 8, 2018
(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s split with the Jackson-Wink gym after he inked a fight with now-former teammate Mike Perry has been no big secret. When it went down, the falling out was actually quite public. 

Considering he’d been at the gym for years and will be without longtime cornerman Greg Jackson when he fights Perry on Saturday, it would be understandable if Cerrone appeared to be a bit off of his game. In actuality, however, he didn’t. 

Though he skipped the workout portion of Wednesday’s festivities in Denver, Cerrone handled his media scrum with aplomb, insisting he had no animosity for Perry, and revealing the he would be working with Jackson again in the future. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

               

