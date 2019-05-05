Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone sends a message to Conor McGregor following his latest win

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is hunting for UFC gold and his fastest path there might travel right through former champion Conor McGregor.

On Saturday night, Cerrone notched his second win in a row since returning to lightweight as he earned a unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta in the UFC Fight Night main event from Ottawa.

While Cerrone has always been a game fighter willing to face anybody the UFC threw at him, following the birth of his son he’s been more motivated than ever before to add a world title to his resume.

With current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov awaiting a showdown against interim title holder Dustin Poirier later this year, Cerrone’s next best option could be goading McGregor into a fight that could determine the next No. 1 contender in the division.

In the aftermath of his latest win, Cerrone wasted no time sending a clear message to McGregor that it’s time to get back to business by facing him in July.

“Get a grip on life, bro. Let’s go. Put your bank account against my bank account. Oh s—t, he’ll see my bank account and be like ‘I spent that at the bar’,” Cerrone said with a laugh while speaking about McGregor.

“July 4th, Conor McGregor. Let’s go, dude, let’s go.”

The card that Cerrone is referencing is UFC 239, which takes place on July 6 from Las Vegas during International Fight Week 2019.

As much as Cerrone might want the fight on that date, it’s unlikely to happen considering UFC 239 is already stacked with two title bouts headlining the card.

Instead, Cerrone may want to target UFC 240 instead with that event expected to take place in late July as a second pay-per-view that month. As of now, the UFC has made no official announcements regarding the card, which means there’s a wide open spot for a marquee main event such as McGregor vs. Cerrone.

“I would definitely derail for Conor,” Cerrone said. “But Conor’s [ranked] No. 2 so it wouldn’t not make sense to fight him. I would love my next fight to be for a title but if Conor comes in, let’s go.”

Whether it happens or not remains to be seen but Cerrone is definitely letting McGregor know that he’s interested and it’s up to the Irish superstar to answer the call.