Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Returns to Lightweight at UFC on ESPN+ Debut Card

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone will make his return to the lightweight division while facing Alexander Hernandez on the UFC’s first card on ESPN+ scheduled for Jan. 19 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sources close to the contest confirmed that bout agreements have now been issued for the lightweight showdown following an initial report from MMAJunkie about the fight being in the works.

Cerrone declared his return to the lightweight division following a win over Mike Perry in November. The former title contender hasn’t fought at 155 pounds since 2015 when he lost his bid to become lightweight champion in a fight against Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Hernandez has quickly moved to 2-0 in the UFC after debuting earlier this year in a short notice bout against Beneil Dariush. Hernandez won that fight by knockout and then returned in July for a win against Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

Now Hernandez will get his most high profile opponent to date when he takes on ‘Cowboy’ on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn.

The card that will air between ESPN and ESPN+ will be headlined by a champion versus champion fight as flyweight king Henry Cejudo puts his title on the line against T.J. Dillashaw.