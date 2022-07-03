Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone retires after UFC 276 loss: ‘I don’t love it anymore’

After 11 years of fighting for the UFC, Donald Cerrone announced his retirement on Saturday after losing to Jim Miller at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

Cerrone and Miller entered the octagon at T-Mobile arena with history on the line. The winner would set the record for the most wins in the promotion’s history. Early in the second frame, Miller locked on a guillotine choke that forced Cerrone to tap out.

Following the loss, Cerrone removed his gloves and took off his trademark cowboy hat and left them in the center of the cage.

The last ride of an iconic career. Thank you @CowboyCerrone 👏🤠 pic.twitter.com/LEF6Lnea6i — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

“I don’t love it anymore,” Cerrone said during his post-fight interview with commentator Joe Rogan. “I just don’t love it anymore. I’m going to be a movie star. It’s time to bow out.”

Cerrone made his octagon debut at UFC 126 in February 2011. He put together a championship run in 2014 and 2015 but was defeated by Rafael dos Anjos. The 39-year old last tasted victory in May 2019. His record stands at 36-16.

Donald Cerrone Retirement Announcement Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)