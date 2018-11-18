Donald Cerrone’s Sage Advice? Don’t Try To Be Conor McGregor or Colby Covington

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 18, 2018
There was a time when Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was that wild young man, storming into the cage. The one that everyone was afraid of and the one that wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.

Cerrone is still that man. Although he now saunters more than he storms. Most fighters still fear him, maybe even more so since he has the wisdom of nearly 50 professional fights under his belt. And he still speaks his mind, although the things that he says are now more tempered by life experience… like recently becoming a father.

Yeah, the Cowboy is getting a bit long in the tooth in mixed martial arts years. At 35 years of age, he’s been fighting competitively now for half of his life. 

So he’s earned his stripes and the right to pass on a little bit of the Cowboy Wisdom he’s accumulated over the years. Things like, don’t try to be something you’re not. If you’re a young buck coming up the ranks, don’t walk around thinking you have to be the next Conor McGregor or Colby Covington… but his advice reaches beyond the bounds of fighting. 

“Anything you do… be a good one, man. Just do a good job, have some integrity.”

