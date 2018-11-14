Donald Cerrone’s Latest Thrill Ride is One that Blindsided Him

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is known for his thrilling escapades outside of the cage as much or perhaps even more so than his fireworks in it. If there is something that gets the adrenaline pumping, Cerrone has probably done it: bull riding, wakeboarding, motorcycles, cave diving.

Cerrone’s latest thrill ride is one that kind of blindsided him. Like many before him, Cerrone has been consumed by the emotion of becoming a father for the first time.

After he defeated Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 139 on Nov. 10 in Denver, Cerrone immediately ran over to the edge of the cage and began calling for his son, who eventually joined him in the Octagon.

At his post-fight scrum, Cerrone recounted the overwhelming feelings pouring out of him with his son along his side for his first fight since becoming a father.

               

