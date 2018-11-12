Donald Cerrone’s Grandma Delivered a Message to His Former Coach

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has been fighting for a long time. At 35 years of age, he was the eldest fighter on the UFC’s 25th Anniversary fight card in Denver, but he finished his much younger former teammate Mike Perry in the first round.

Leading up to the bout, Cerrone split with his longtime team Jackson-Wink MMA over a unbridgeable divide with coach Mike Winklejohn. It was a bitter split that remains following the fight.

In fact, Cerrone said after the victory over Perry that his grandmother even jumped in the mix and delivered a stinging message to Winklejohn.