Watch Donald Cerrone Light Up Rick Story in the UFC Knockout of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

A well-timed head kick set up the finish for Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone back at UFC 202 in 2016. Next, he faces Mike Perry in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Denver on Saturday.

TRENDING > Anthony Johnson’s Manager Says He Will Return to UFC: ‘100 Percent’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.