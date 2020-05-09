Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis 2: UFC 249 Preview

Preview the main event of the UFC 249 prelims on Saturday between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. The two first fought at UFC on FOX 6 in January 2013. Pettis stopped Cerrone midway through the opening round via kick to the body. Cerrone looks to exact his revenge on Saturday.

UFC 249 Weigh-ins: Anthony Pettis vs. Cowboy Cerrone

