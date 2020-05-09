HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 249 Live Results: Ferguson vs. Gaethje (results & fight stats)

Uriah Hall vs Jacare Souza UFC 249 face off

featuredJacare Souza and cornermen test positive for COVID-19, bout removed from UFC 249 fight card

UFC 249 faceoffs video

featuredUFC 249 face-off video: Henry Cejudo livens up rather odd staredown ceremony

UFC 249 weigh-ins championship bouts

featuredUFC 249 weigh-in results: Dual title fights set as UFC returns to live sporting events

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis 2: UFC 249 Preview

May 9, 2020
NoNo Comments

Preview the main event of the UFC 249 prelims on Saturday between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. The two first fought at UFC on FOX 6 in January 2013. Pettis stopped Cerrone midway through the opening round via kick to the body. Cerrone looks to exact his revenge on Saturday.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

TRENDING > Justin Gaethje: Tony Ferguson is a tougher puzzle than Khabib Nurmagomedov (UFC 249 virtual scrum)

UFC 249 Weigh-ins: Anthony Pettis vs. Cowboy Cerrone

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA