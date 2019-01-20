Donald Cerrone Upends Upstart Alex Hernandez (UFC Brooklyn Highlights)

A kiss for Dad as he heads to the Octagon!@CowboyCerrone #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/5PhNHE82sQ
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
Hernandez lands the left hand early, but Cowboy answers by getting the takedown! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/tXrgZy77jB
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
What a frenetic pace here in round 1! @CowboyCerrone is landing BIG shots! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/BB5fMeU7ms
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
? Allow me to reintroduce myself ?
Lightweight division, @CowboyCerrone is BACK!! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/w8ogcFcdd3
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
The beginning of the end.@CowboyCerrone #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/c8l8uuCqQD
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s knockout finish of rising lightweight Alex Hernandez at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
RELATED:
- More UFC on ESPN+ 1 Fight Highlights
- UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)
UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw marked the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s entrance into the ESPN era. Following an event headlined by a champion vs. champion superfight, the UFC has a week off courtesy of the cancellation of UFC 233, and will re-emerge with is second live event on ESPN+ during Super Bowl weekend.
The fight promotion returns to Fortaleza, Brazil, on Feb. 2 where a pivotal bantamweight bout between Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes headlines UFC on ESPN+ 2 and Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano takes the co-main event slot.