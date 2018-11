Donald Cerrone Teases a ‘Very Exciting’ Clickbait Fight at 155 Pounds is Next

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Following his win over Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone insisted his next fight would be at 155 pounds and that the UFC offered him a fighter that he deemed “very exciting.”

TRENDING > Cowboy Cerrone Lands Quickfire Submission on Mike Perry (UFC 25th Anniversary Highlights)

Cerrone fought at 170 pounds in Denver, submitting and reportedly breaking the arm of Mike Perry in the first round of their co-main event fight.