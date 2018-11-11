Donald Cerrone Sets Records with Submission Win Over Mike Perry at UFC Denver

When Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone found out that former training partner “Platinum” Mike Perry had requested a fight against him a rivalry was immediately born. The two welterweights met in the UFC Fight Night 139 co-main event on Saturday in Denver, Colorado and settled their differences inside the Octagon.

Cerrone entered the bout tied for the record of most finishes and most wins in UFC history. He left the cage as the record holder.

Cerrone used his jab to keep Perry on the outside and clinched when Perry pressed forward. He looked to get the fight to the ground but Perry shook off the takedown attempts. Perry changed levels and powered Cerrone to the canvas. Seconds later Cerrone reversed the position. He worked to take Perry’s back but Perry escaped and gained top position.

Cerrone initially tried to set up a triangle choke before transitioning to an armbar. Perry elevated Cerrone and tried to slam his way out of the submission attempt. Cerrone held on and extended the arm forcing Perry to tap out.

RELATED > UFC Denver Results: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

After the win, Cerrone brought his five-month old son in the Octagon. Becoming a father in June motivated “Cowboy.”

“Having a baby changed me. Now I know what I’m fighting for. I never knew before but I felt it. It was like, you ain’t taking no food out of my kid’s family. No way. No how,” said Cerrone following the win.

During his post-fight interview, Cerrone indicated his intentions to move back to the lightweight division. He competed as a lightweight from 2006 to 2015.

“Let’s talk about going back to 155. That’s what we need to talk about,” he said. “I don’t care who. I just want to know when.”

“I’m coming after that belt. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) I’m coming. Cowboy’s back.”