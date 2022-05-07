Donald Cerrone out of UFC 274 just hours before fight time

Lightweight Donald Cerrone has been forced out of his UFC 274 main card bout against Joe Lauzon just hours before fight time.

The announcement came during the UFC 274 early prelims broadcast. ‘Cowboy’ officially weighed in on Friday and successfully made weight tipping the scales at 155.5 pounds. He became sick due to a non-COVID fight-day illness and was forced to withdraw from the bout.

“They think what might have happened is Donald ate something bad because he was throwing up. He couldn’t keep food down, and he felt terrible,” UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan said.

