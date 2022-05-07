HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDonald Cerrone out of UFC 274 just hours before fight time

UFC 274 live results: Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje & Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza

featuredUFC 274 live results: Oliveira vs. Gaethje and Namajunas vs. Esparza

featuredUFC 274 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje have intense face-off

featuredUFC 274 Weigh-in Video: Charles Oliveira misses weight, stripped of lightweight title

Donald Cerrone out of UFC 274 just hours before fight time

May 7, 2022
NoNo Comments

Lightweight Donald Cerrone has been forced out of his UFC 274 main card bout against Joe Lauzon just hours before fight time.

The announcement came during the UFC 274 early prelims broadcast. ‘Cowboy’ officially weighed in on Friday and successfully made weight tipping the scales at 155.5 pounds. He became sick due to a non-COVID fight-day illness and was forced to withdraw from the bout.

“They think what might have happened is Donald ate something bad because he was throwing up. He couldn’t keep food down, and he felt terrible,” UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan said.

UFC 274 live results: Oliveira vs. Gaethje and Namajunas vs. Esparza

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 273 Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA