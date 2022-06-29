Donald Cerrone on Jim Miller fight: ‘We’re legends’ | UFC 276 Media Day Video

The preliminary bout between Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller at UFC 276 on Saturday will determine who has the most wins in UFC history.

Cerrone holds the record with 23 wins inside the octagon. He achieved the milestone first, but Jim Miller and former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski also both have 23 wins. The winner between Cerrone and Miller will solely hold the record after Saturday.

Hear what Cerrone had to say about the record, the fight, and ‘legacy fighting.

