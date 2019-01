Donald Cerrone: ‘I Like Money and I Like Finishing Fights, So I’m Definitely Going for It’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is highly motivated to finish his opponent Alex Hernandez by knockout or submission Saturday night at Fight Night Brooklyn.

TRENDING > Till vs. Masvidal, Edwards vs. Nelson Headline UFC Fight Night in London in March

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night.