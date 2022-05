Donald Cerrone gets emotional during UFC 274 Media Day | Video

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has had a long and storied UFC career and will add to it on Saturday when he faces fellow veteran Joe Lauzon at UFC 274.

Cerrone participated in the UFC 274 Media Day on Sunday and got emotional talking about his son and fighting in front of a live crowd at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

