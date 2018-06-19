Donald Cerrone Flattens Matt Brown in the UFC KO of the Week (Video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 19, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone recently came out of a three-fight skid by taking out Yancy Medeiros late in the first, but just before that skid, he took care of Matt Brown in true Cowboy fashion.

Check out the UFC KO of the Week, as Cerrone laid Brown out with a kick to the head 44 seconds into the third round of their fight at UFC 206 in December of 2016.

TRENDING > Matt Brown Headed Back Into Surgery to Repair Injured Ankle

Cerrone next steps into the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 132 on Saturday in Singapore. He headlines the card opposite rising welterweight contender Leon Edwards.

               

