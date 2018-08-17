Donald Cerrone Says He Escaped Brush with Death in Diving Incident

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 17, 2018
UFC welterweight fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone says he survived a near disaster while diving with a buddy on Friday in Cozumel, Mexico.

Details are scarce, but Cerrone and his friend apparently were diving in caves and experienced a total silt out, which obscures a divers route out of the cave and back to the surface.

“Today, I can honestly say I’m Happy to be alive. We had catastrophic worst case scenario on our dive. Total silt out, lost the cave line and lost my buddy, couldn’t see my own hands, was the most scariest moment to this day in my life,” Cerrone wrote on Instagram.

“I remember kissing Danger and Lindsay and saying I’ll see y’all soon, don’t worry, daddy’s coming home!!!! Told the grim reaper, ‘Not today Mother F—er.’ I’m figuring this the f— out and coming home!!”

In diving, a silt out is when the diver’s visibility is reduced to non-functional levels by disturbing the fine particulate deposits on the bottom or on nearby solid surfaces. Disturbing the particulates creates a smoke-screen of sorts that makes it impossible to see where you are going.

Obviously, such disorientation is a major problem when you’re underwater and even more so in a cave that you have to find your way out of before running out of oxygen.

Cerrone (33-11, 1NC) is currently slated to fight teammate Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 139, the UFC’s 25th Anniversary event, on Nov. 10 in Denver.

               

