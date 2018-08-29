HOT OFF THE WIRE
Darren Till at UFC 228 Vegas Media Day

featuredDarren Till Says Weight Cut Has Been ‘Sh–‘

Robert Whittaker

featuredRobert Whittaker Not At Full Strength, but Has UFC Return on the Horizon

Valentina Shevchenko - UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Addresses Nicco Montano Doubts, Sister Joining UFC Roster

Senator John McCain

featuredHow Late Sen. John McCain Helped Save Mixed Martial Arts (Yahoo Sports Special)

Donald Cerrone Blasts Jackson-Wink, Explains Leaving His Longtime Team

August 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone recently left the Jackson-Wink gym after a decade training under Greg Jackson in Albuquerque, N.M. Turns out, the split was anything but amicable.

Cerrone recently agreed to fight Mike Perry at UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver, the UFC’s 25th Anniversary event. Perry is a recent addition to the Jackson-Wink team, so Cerrone approached Jackson and his partner, Mike Winklejohn, about possibly having Perry train somewhere else for the fight. 

After all, Cerrone has called the place home for most of his professional career. He’s trained hours upon hours with not only Jackson, but with several fighters at the gym, all of whom know a lot about Cerrone that could be passed on to Perry.

Cerrone said during a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast that after approaching Jackson and Winklejohn, he got a call the following day from Winklejohn, who told him that they were going to go with Perry at the gym, admitting that it was largely because he pays money. 

Greg Jackson UFC 145Cerrone actually pays money too. He pays Jackson, who has been his trainer for years. But he doesn’t pay Winklejohn. He’s never really gotten on with Winklejohn and that’s where things blew apart for Cerrone. He was understandably upset.

“With Greg, his name is on that building. It’s Jackson-Wink. Jackson-f—ing-Wink,” Cerrone said. “When it came time to pick the decision and they said, ‘We want to go with Perry.’ Why the f— didn’t you stand — because Greg’s still with me — he’s like, ‘I’ll just come to the ranch and we’ll sort this out.’ And I’m like, ‘What the f— are you talking about?’ You tell me I can’t come into the Jackson-Wink gym, but you’re going to backdoor and come into my f—ing house and we’re going to train me to fight while Perry’s there at the gym?

“You see everything he does and then you’re going to come and you’re going to train me, not to mention you’re holding classes there and — you might not be training him to beat me, but there’s a lot of people there that have trained with me for f—ing years. So to me, that was the point I was saying. Can we just not have him there for this camp?”

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach: ‘Conor McGregor is the Best Stand-Up Guy in the Whole UFC’

That wasn’t the way it was going to go, however, at least as Cerrone tells it, as Perry was going to be allowed to stay and train at the gym, not him.

Cerrone blasted Winklejohn, who partnered with Jackson several years ago, explaining that when he and Jackson merged their businesses, the wheels came off.

“When Winklejohn merged over, all the big pros left, it turned into a puppy mill,” Cerrone said. “Back when Greg had it and it was its own school, you couldn’t turn up to a pro class. Some guy couldn’t just come here, knock on your door, and the next thing you know, he has shin pads on and he’s sparring.

“Literally at the new gym, bums come in off the street — I swear to God — and will come in and put stuff on and fight. That’s a true story. Random bums off the street. That would never happen back in the day.”

Donald Cerrone Explains to Joe Rogan Why He Left Jackson-Wink

(Courtesy of UFC)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA