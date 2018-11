Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry Look to Settle the Score at UFC Denver

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry will settle their score when they meet in the co-main event at Fight Night Denver on Saturday. Once training partners turned rivals, there’s no love lost between the two.

TRENDING > UFC Flyweights Announce Releases, Indicate the Division is Being Dismantled

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.