Don Shainis predicts first-round finish in Cage Titans 53 title bout

There are few fighters who have been as active over the first half of 2022 as featherweight Don Shainis has been.

Half way through 2022 and Shainis has had already as many bouts as some fighters will have all year, and even though he hasn’t had a lot of time between them, the fact that he’s been active couldn’t make him happier.

“It’s been short notice after short notice after short notice, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Shainis told MMAWeekly.com.

Though he hasn’t had the kind of prep time that some fighters would like going into matches, Shainis has been able to be active enough in the gym to make improvements in his game and be ready for the opportunities as they’ve come his way.

“I’m super-confident in myself,” said Shainis. “I’ve been putting in the work, I’ve been doing everything right, and I’ve had a great year. I’m super-confident in everything I’m putting out right now.”

This Saturday in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Shainis (12-3) will seek to pick up his fourth win of the year when he faces Brice Picaud (9-6) in a 145-pound championship bout at Cage Titans 53.

“I think he’s going to be super athletic and skilled, but I don’t think he’s going to be able to blend like I can blend,” Shainis said of Picaud. “I think that just by me grinding him I should be able to put him away in the first.”

With the kind of progress he’s already made in 2022, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Shainis achieve his goals for 2022 should he keep going as he has.

“By the end of the year I would like to have two fights in the UFC,” said Shainis. “I don’t know how many fights I have to take to get to the UFC, but I know I’m close, so I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing.”