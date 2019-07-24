Dominick Reyes welcomes Chris Weidman to light heavyweight in UFC on ESPN 6 headliner

Light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes is expected to welcome former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman to the 205-pound division in the UFC on ESPN 6 headliner. The bout was first reported by ESPN.

UFC on ESPN 6 is slated for Oct. 18 in Boston.

Weidman (14-4) has frequently mentioned a possible move to light heavyweight after having struggled to a 1-4 record in his last five middleweight bouts, including losing the championship to Luke Rockhold. The 35-year-old will be hoping the move to 205 pounds will breathe some new life into his career.

Reyes is no easy draw for his first bout in the new weight class. Ranked No. 4 in the weight class, Reyes has rocketed to an unblemished 11-0 record. He has won all five of his UFC bouts, including victories over the likes of Jarrod Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux, and Volken Oezdemir.

News of the bout becoming public immediately sparked a Twitter exchange between Weidman and Reyes.

I agree and I want Jones, but if they want me to take Weidmans head to prove I am the one, I'd be more than happy! #proveit #devastator — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) July 23, 2019

Did you forget you had a controversial split decision win your last fight? You think u would deserve a title shot ? And about taking my head I look forward to making you humble. https://t.co/GHva7RY2Z9 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 23, 2019

Did you forget your last 4 at middleweight!? Controversial or not a win is a win. In fact, It gave YOU this opportunity so I'll just have my best performance against you (ex-champion). Then there will be no debate I am The 1. Don't confuse confidence with arrogance Chris. #mytime https://t.co/gkyzQecJkC — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) July 23, 2019

I have more UFC world title belts then you have UfC finishes. See you in Boston, Devastator. https://t.co/sLSYgznYHy — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 23, 2019