HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 235 workout scrum

featuredJon Jones accused of battery at a New Mexico strip club

Leon Edwards cut UFC London backstage brawl

featuredLeon Edwards wants Jorge Masvidal or a UFC welterweight title shot next (video)

Leon Edwards punches Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN 4

featuredUFC on ESPN 4 results: Leon Edwards dominates Rafael dos Anjos; Greg Hardy lands first-round KO

UFC San Antonio Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN 4 Live Results: Dos Anjos vs. Edwards (Results & Fight Stats)

Dominick Reyes welcomes Chris Weidman to light heavyweight in UFC on ESPN 6 headliner

July 24, 2019
NoNo Comments

Light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes is expected to welcome former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman to the 205-pound division in the UFC on ESPN 6 headliner. The bout was first reported by ESPN.

UFC on ESPN 6 is slated for Oct. 18 in Boston.

Weidman (14-4) has frequently mentioned a possible move to light heavyweight after having struggled to a 1-4 record in his last five middleweight bouts, including losing the championship to Luke Rockhold. The 35-year-old will be hoping the move to 205 pounds will breathe some new life into his career.

Reyes is no easy draw for his first bout in the new weight class. Ranked No. 4 in the weight class, Reyes has rocketed to an unblemished 11-0 record. He has won all five of his UFC bouts, including victories over the likes of Jarrod Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux, and Volken Oezdemir.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg detained at airport while entering Canada for UFC 240 (video)

News of the bout becoming public immediately sparked a Twitter exchange between Weidman and Reyes. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA