Dominick Reyes: ‘I’ve done the work already’ to earn a shot at Jon Jones

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dominick Reyes heads into his first UFC main event on Friday, ready to prove that he should be the one next in line for a shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Actually, at 11-0 with five victories in the Octagon, Reyes believes he’s already earned the slot of next title contender. He’s got victories over other top contenders and is currently ranked No. 4 in the division behind fighters that have all lost to Jones.

Before he gets a crack at the belt, however, Reyes first must step into the UFC on ESPN 6 main event on Friday in Boston. He serves as the welcoming committee to former middleweight champion Chris Weidman’s arrival to the 205-pound division.

Reyes realizes that a loss derails his aspirations for a shot at UFC gold, but he also realizes that anything less than an emphatic win cracks the door open for Corey Anderson, Johnny Walker, and others to jump the line.

“My goal is to finish every fight. If I don’t finish, I feel I’ve done a disservice to myself,” Reyes said at the UFC on ESPN 6 media day. “I want a finish. The plan is to get a finish.”