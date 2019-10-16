HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 235 workout scrum

featuredUFC champ Jon Jones pleads no contest in Albuquerque strip club case

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson recap video

Joanna Jedrzejczyk punches Michelle Waterson at UFC on ESPN+ 19

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 19 results: Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts on master class, ‘bow down’

Ali Abdelaziz - Dominance MMA

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones management involved in ‘physical altercation’ at PFL

Dominick Reyes: ‘I’ve done the work already’ to earn a shot at Jon Jones

October 16, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dominick Reyes heads into his first UFC main event on Friday, ready to prove that he should be the one next in line for a shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Actually, at 11-0 with five victories in the Octagon, Reyes believes he’s already earned the slot of next title contender. He’s got victories over other top contenders and is currently ranked No. 4 in the division behind fighters that have all lost to Jones.

Before he gets a crack at the belt, however, Reyes first must step into the UFC on ESPN 6 main event on Friday in Boston. He serves as the welcoming committee to former middleweight champion Chris Weidman’s arrival to the 205-pound division.

Reyes realizes that a loss derails his aspirations for a shot at UFC gold, but he also realizes that anything less than an emphatic win cracks the door open for Corey Anderson, Johnny Walker, and others to jump the line. 

TRENDING > Watch Chris Weidman knock Anderson Silva off his pedestal (UFC Boston free fight)

“My goal is to finish every fight. If I don’t finish, I feel I’ve done a disservice to myself,” Reyes said at the UFC on ESPN 6 media day. “I want a finish. The plan is to get a finish.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA