Dominick Reyes: ‘I hope to fight Jon Jones sooner than later’ (UFC Boston video)

October 20, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Dominick Reyes made a splash in his first UFC main event and now he is taking aim at light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Reyes went into his UFC on ESPN 6 headliner with Chris Weidman sporting an undefeated record. One minute and 43 seconds later, his resume was still spotless. That’s all it took for Reyes, currently the No. 4 ranked contender, to knock out Weidman, who was making his 205-pound debut after having faltered in his last few fights at middleweight.

“It’s happening just how it’s supposed to happen, really,” Reyes said after defeating Weidman. “I hope to fight Jones sooner than later. And if he wants to go up to heavyweight, than let’s do an interim (championship). I’m ready to fight for the title.”

