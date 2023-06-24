Dominick Cruz would train Elon Musk in a heartbeat

There’s been a lot of chatter ever since Twitter and Tesla kingpin Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg challenged each other to a cage fight. Even former UFC champion Dominick Cruz has jumped into the fray, saying he would jump at the chance to train Musk for a bout with Zuckerberg.

“Everybody has fight in them and these two guys ready to match up proves it,” Cruz said in an interview with TMZ Sports, noting that Musk and Zuckerberg wanting to compete in the cage was a “healthy” thing for the them to do.

“That’s what this is all about. This is not about separating us. This is about bringing us together through martial arts. What a beautiful thing,” Cruz continued.

“It’s what we’re missing. I think we don’t have to just disagree and then leave it at that. You can disagree and make something up and settle it and still disagree and still respect each other at the end. This is what martial arts is.”

That said, Cruz seems to have a particular fondness for Musk should the bout actually come to fruition. He had nothing but good things to say about the billionaire, who heads Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX.

“I would coach and train Elon Musk in a heartbeat. I would start with him immediately. I’m a fan of that guy and the things he’s doing for the world and the things that he stands for,” said Cruz.

“He is a special guy in the world right now. So I would love to be in his corner to watch him execute martial arts, which brings us all together.”

Jon Jones offers to help Mark Zuckerberg train to fight Elon Musk

UFC president Dana White says Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are serous about fighting

But is there really a possibility that what started as trading jabs on Twitter could turn into a real match of some sort?

There is… at least according to UFC president Dana White. He also talked to TMZ Sports about the potential for such a fight, insisting that he talked at length with Musk and Zuckerberg. He says that they are both serious about fighting one another and that he would be all over promoting it.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that has been done,” White said.

“If these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see. That’s what I do for a living. If they really want to do it and they’re serious, we can figure it out.”

Dominick Cruz would train Elon Musk to fight Mark Zuckerberg