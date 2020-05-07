Dominick Cruz ‘feels like money’ heading into Henry Cejudo fight (UFC 249 scrum)

Dominick Cruz has been sitting on the sidelines for more than three years ahead of his fight with Henry Cejudo at UFC 249. Though he had been planning to return anyway, Cejudo had been scheduled to next defend his belt against Jose Aldo.

The timing of the coronavirus outbreak locked Aldo down in Brazil, while the UFC moves forward in the United States. The circumstances worked in Cruz’s favor, as he’ll now fight Cruz with an opportunity to regain the UFC bantamweight championship.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. The event marks the return of major professional sports for the first time since the world went into lockdown because of the coronavirus crisis.

