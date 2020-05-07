HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 249 virtual media day

featuredTony Ferguson no longer cares about Khabib Nurmagomedov fight (UFC 249 virtual scrum)

Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredConor McGregor is asking Dana White to return on UFC’s Fight Island in June

UFC 249 Media Call Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje

featuredUFC 249 media call: Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje promise inspiring violence

Amanda Nunes UFC 236 seasonal presser two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer at UFC event on June 6 for featherweight title

Dominick Cruz ‘feels like money’ heading into Henry Cejudo fight (UFC 249 scrum)

May 7, 2020
NoNo Comments

Dominick Cruz has been sitting on the sidelines for more than three years ahead of his fight with Henry Cejudo at UFC 249. Though he had been planning to return anyway, Cejudo had been scheduled to next defend his belt against Jose Aldo.

The timing of the coronavirus outbreak locked Aldo down in Brazil, while the UFC moves forward in the United States. The circumstances worked in Cruz’s favor, as he’ll now fight Cruz with an opportunity to regain the UFC bantamweight championship.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. The event marks the return of major professional sports for the first time since the world went into lockdown because of the coronavirus crisis.

TRENDING > Take a look back at Tony Ferguson’s record 12-fight winning streak (UFC 249 Video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA