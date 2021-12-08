Dominick Cruz says Daniel Cormier doesn’t do his homework before commentating | UFC 269 Media Day Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 8, 2021
Former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz doesn’t think former two-division champion Daniel Cormier does his homework before commentating.

Cruz, a broadcaster himself, made the comments during Wednesday’s UFC 269 Media Day. “The Dominator” takes on Pedro Munhoz on Saturday’s preliminary fight card.

