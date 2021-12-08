Dominick Cruz says Daniel Cormier doesn’t do his homework before commentating | UFC 269 Media Day Video

Former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz doesn’t think former two-division champion Daniel Cormier does his homework before commentating.

Cruz, a broadcaster himself, made the comments during Wednesday’s UFC 269 Media Day. “The Dominator” takes on Pedro Munhoz on Saturday’s preliminary fight card.

Cody Garbrandt details health struggles leading up to his last two fights | UFC 269 Media Day Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Sean O’Malley says that he doesn’t pick his fights | UFC 269 Media Day Video