Dominick Cruz Returns Against John Lineker at UFC 233 in January

December 5, 2018
Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will return to action for the first time in more than two years when he faces John Lineker at UFC 233 on Jan. 26 in Anaheim.

UFC officials announced the new matchup on Wednesday.

Cruz last fought at UFC 207 at the tail end of 2016 when he lost his bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt via unanimous decision.

Cruz was expected to return to action last year but then suffered a broken arm that prevented him from facing Jimmie Rivera. Now he’ll look to get back on track when he faces the hard hitting Brazilian in January.

Lineker has gone 6-1 since returning to the bantamweight division three years ago and currently rides a two-fight win streak. Most recently, Lineker slammed home a knockout against Brian Kelleher and now he’ll attempt to get the biggest win of his career when he faces Cruz at UFC 233.

Cruz vs. Lineker is the latest confirmed addition to the UFC 233 fight card that also includes Henry Cejudo defending his flyweight championship against T.J. Dillashaw, as well as the promotional debut of Ben Askren as he faces former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

               

