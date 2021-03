Dominick Cruz: Critical of USADA, even after award for milestone of clean tests | UFC 259 Media Day

Dominick Cruz was critical of USADA, while being grateful at the same time after receiving one of the exclusive USADA jackets for reaching a milestone of 50 clean drug tests at the UFC 259 Media Day.

Despite the award, Cruz later said, “I’m not gonna lie. I’m scared of USADA.”

Cruz is slated to fight Casey Kenney on the UFC 259 prelims on Saturday in Las Vegas.

