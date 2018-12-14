Dominick Cruz Confirms That He’s Out of the John Lineker Match-up

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz was set to return to the octagon at UFC 233 on Jan. 26, but it was reported on Dec. 11 that Cruz was forced out of the event due to injury.

Cruz was expected to face John Lineker, but confirmed on Friday that he’s out of the match-up. On Dec. 12, the UFC announced that the event had been cancelled altogether for lack of a worthy main event.

Cruz addressed Lineker directly in an Instagram post.

“John Lineker, the deep respect I have for you as a human being outside of the octagon is one of the biggest reasons I was honored to have this fight with you. The opportunity would have been a great challenge for me next up in my career. I regret that I didn’t get the honor of competing against you on our set date,” he wrote.

“I appreciate you reaching out authentically from your heart with humility in your kind, powerful words. Thank you for teaching ME what it looks like to be a whole-hearted inspiring human that looks at the 100,000 foot view, eliminating the self-focus concern that includes only selfish needs and interests. This is a setback opportunity unfolding that will become part of my legacy.

“With nothing but respect for you, I wish you the best in your next match-up and look forward to watching you further compete,” added Cruz.

Cruz last fought at UFC 207 in December 2016 losing the bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt. He was expected to face Jimmie Rivera at UFC 219 in December 2017, but suffered a broken arm during training.

Injuries have plagued Cruz’s fighting career. Multiple knee injuries and surgeries sidelined Cruz for nearly three years, from October 2011 until September 2014. He was stripped of the title due to inactivity.

Cruz had a triumphant return against Takeya Mizugaki at UFC 178 in September 2014 and earned a shot at the title he once held. Two months after the win over Mizugaki, Cruz suffered another knee injury that kept him out of the octagon until January 2016.

He recaptured the title that he technically hadn’t lost by defeating TJ Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night 81. Cruz defended the belt one time before losing to Garbrandt in his last outing.