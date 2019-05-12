Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier recap UFC 237, preview Furgeson vs. Cowboy and Diaz vs. Pettis

To say that Jessica Andrade made the most of her moment in the UFC 237 headliner on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro would be a tremendous understatement.

Andrade overcame a razor-sharp Rose Namajunas to slam her way into becoming the UFC strawweight champion. The victory was impressive enough to earn her not one, but two bonuses. Andrade and Namajunas shared Fight of the Night honors, while Andrade also received a Performance of the Night bonus for the slam knockout.

Jared Cannonier put on a tremendous performance in the UFC 237 co-main event, picking apart Anderson Silva’s lead leg en route to a fight-finishing kick that buckled Silva’s knee late in the first round.

But that wasn’t all, there were several other stunning performances, including Alexander Volkanovski’s dominant decision win over Jose Aldo, one of the greatest featherweight champions in mixed martial arts history.

Following UFC 237, Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier broke down all the action and previewed the recently announced upcoming bouts between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone as well as Nate Diaz’s return to face Anthony Pettis.