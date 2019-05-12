HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rose Namajunas UFC 223 post-fight

featuredRose Namajunas uncertain about her future following loss at UFC 237

featuredJessica Andrade knocks out Rose Namajunas with brutal slam to win UFC strawweight title

Patricio Pitbull Bellator 221 victory

featuredPatricio Pitbull KOs Michael Chandler to become champ-champ at Bellator 221

UFC 237 Live Results

featuredUFC 237 Full Live Results: Namajunas vs. Andrade (Results & Fight Stats)

Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier recap UFC 237, preview Furgeson vs. Cowboy and Diaz vs. Pettis

May 12, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

To say that Jessica Andrade made the most of her moment in the UFC 237 headliner on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro would be a tremendous understatement.

Andrade overcame a razor-sharp Rose Namajunas to slam her way into becoming the UFC strawweight champion. The victory was impressive enough to earn her not one, but two bonuses. Andrade and Namajunas shared Fight of the Night honors, while Andrade also received a Performance of the Night bonus for the slam knockout. 

Jared Cannonier put on a tremendous performance in the UFC 237 co-main event, picking apart Anderson Silva’s lead leg en route to a fight-finishing kick that buckled Silva’s knee late in the first round. 

But that wasn’t all, there were several other stunning performances, including Alexander Volkanovski’s dominant decision win over Jose Aldo, one of the greatest featherweight champions in mixed martial arts history. 

TRENDING > Fighters congratulate Jessica Andrade, praise Rose Namajunas after UFC 237

Following UFC 237, Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier broke down all the action and previewed the recently announced upcoming bouts between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone as well as Nate Diaz’s return to face Anthony Pettis. 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA