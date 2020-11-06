Dominic Garrini looks to back-up last year’s shoot wrestling win on same card as Stephan Bonnar vs. Tom Lawlor

In 2019, Paradigm Pro Wrestling brought back UWFi style shoot wrestling to the United States for the first time in over two decades for their Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix. In what was one of their most successful events to date, BJJ purple belt Dominic Garrini got past three opponents to capture the evening’s grand prix championship.

One year later, Garrini and a host of others return this Friday for the 2020 edition of PPW’s UWFi shoot style tournament. Considering the rave reviews the event and he himself garnished, Garrini is looking forward to returning to the ring to defend his grand prix crown.

MMAWeekly.com: Firstly, Dominic, look back on last year’s grand prix for us and what it was like to not only be involved with the event but take home the tournament title.

Dominic Garrini: I always kind of got this stigma that I would have been a great fit in the original UWFi mainly due to my Jiu-Jitsu background and love of shoot wrestling. To me last year was big to kind of see if that style could really fit back in America, especially in the American independent wrestling scene, so that’s why that tournament was so important.

It was one of Paradigm’s biggest drawing shows of all time, and also kind of the most social media buzz they had for a show. That was great. And it was just really cool to get a chance to really apply my Jiu-Jitsu in all the different ways that I could in those matches. I couldn’t have asked for better opponents than JD Drake, Erick Stephens, and Anthony Henry.

MMAWeekly.com: Before you had a chance to defend your tournament championship, pro wrestling took a multi-month hit due to the novel coronavirus. For you what was it like coming into 2020 and having your plans for the year put on hold due to the pandemic and then try to come back from the layoff.

Dominic Garrini: My goals were mainly to do a lot within tag team wrestling with my partner Kevin Ku, who just got signed to MLW with me. Coronavirus really pushed his debut back and just kind of halted everything.

The goal every year is try to get more popular and try to become more self-sufficient with wrestling and make it less of a hobby and more of a job; when events just shut down for multiple months at a time that didn’t really happen.

It really was a chance for me to sit down, assess, and figure out what I wanted to do. For me, I really preached this to a lot of people that you could come out of the virus stronger or you can come out of it weaker and blaming people, and for me the goal was to come out in better shape, come out with a better look, and really come out just kind of swinging, which I think I’ve definitely done.

MMAWeekly.com: This Friday in Sellersburg, Indiana, you’re set to compete in the PPW 2020 Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix in an effort to defend your title from last year. What are your thoughts on this year’s event?

Dominic Garrini: I think this is a better show in terms of the super fights. Stephan Bonner and “Filthy” Tom (Lawlor) is probably one of the biggest fights you can make. Dan Severn coming to Paradigm is a pretty big deal. There’s a lot of interesting guys (in the tournament) this year. The tournament being bigger and there being four rounds is different.

I want to kind of go through and take every opportunity to cherish competition that I can. First round I’ve got Dustin Leonard, who is a BJJ black belt out of Alabama, so I’m really interested to get him on the mat and test his ground skills. I said on Twitter it’s four matches to glory, but it’s one match at a time.

MMAWeekly.com: Thanks for taking time out for us Dominic. Is there anything you want to add as we close out?

Dominic Garrini: I’m definitely hoping to get more MLW stuff happening, on top of that Paradigm’s got a full show scheduled and ready to go. I’m just trying to take it one match at a time right now, especially with how things got shut down before, you never know. You take it one match at a time and go from there.

Kevin and I just successfully defended the SUP tag titles. We just won the Black Label Pro tag titles, so I know we’ve got BLP coming up on November 21. Then I’ve got another PPW lined up on December 11. But mainly it’s one match at a time and cherishing every chance we can to get in the ring and perform.