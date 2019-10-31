Does Nate Diaz need to or even want to fight anymore? (UFC 244 video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Nate Diaz has achieved much success and made plenty of money in MMA. But does he still need to fight for money and does he still have the appetite for the fight game? Diaz answers these questions at the UFC 244 Media Day.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal praises President Donald Trump

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz live results on Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal battles Nate Diaz for the fictitious title of Baddest Motherf—er. The winner of the bout receives a very real UFC BMF belt, according to company president Dana White.