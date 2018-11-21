Does Ben Askren Really Have to Introduce Himself? Well, Okay…

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

So, most mixed martial arts fans have got to know who this Ben Askren character is, right? After all, he’s 18-0, 1NC. He won the Bellator welterweight championship in 2010 and never lost it. He bolted to ONE Championship in 2014, won that welterweight title and never lost it. He briefly retired, but now he’s inked a deal to return under the UFC banner in the first blockbuster trade in the sport.

Okay, if that’s not enough for you, let Askren tell you even more about himself and why he’s decided to step into the Octagon.

Askren is slated to make his promotional debut at UFC 233 on Jan. 26 in Anaheim, Calif., where he is expected to fight former UFC champion Robbie Lawler.

               

