Do You Want a Tuff Shed or a TUF House? Ultimate Fighter House on the Market

June 27, 2018
NoNo Comments

Do you wanna be a fighter? Well, we can’t help you there, but we can steer you to your own Fighter House in Las Vegas.

The house made famous in the venerable UFC reality series The Ultimate Fighter is on the market. But if you want in on the action, it will set you back about $5 million. Well, $4,999,000 to be exact. That’s the price at which the house is listed.

Though the listing doesn’t exactly say as much, it could indicate that the UFC may be moving on, as company president Dana White has said that TUF might not survive the promotion’s move to ESPN networks in 2019.

“We don’t know yet (if TUF will survive). We’re coming up on the last season of The Ultimate Fighter (on Fox), we don’t know. It might be the last one,” White said at the UFC Fight Night 130 ceremonial weigh-in. “Thirteen years The Ultimate Fighter has gone. It’s incredible.”

TUF began its run on Spike TV in 2005. White has credited it with saving the UFC from extinction. The show, despite it’s wild antics and soap opera dramatics, has produced a number of in-Octagon talent over the years, including champions like Michael Bisping, Rashad Evans, Forrest Griffin, and others.

Much of the UFC’s talent search of late has come from promotion’s like Legacy Fighting Alliance and Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, so it’s unclear how much value TUF has to the promotion or to its new media partners at ESPN.

So if you want to contribute to keeping the TUF house alive, be prepared to ante up.

               

