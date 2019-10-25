Dinis Paiva expecting a lot of action against Tim Dooling at CES 59

Though he was able to pick up a KO finish versus Antonio Castillo Jr. at CES 54 this past July in his first fight back in over a year, for featherweight Dinis Paiva, getting the victory was far more important to him than how he accomplished it.

Having come off a loss in his previous bout, Paiva felt like getting back on track versus Castillo was the only real goal he had to accomplish in the fight.

“A win is always a good thing, especially a knockout, fans seem to like that, but when it’s me speaking I think I did what I needed to do, especially coming off a long layoff,” Paiva told MMAWeekly.com.

“I knew Antonio was better than his record. I knew that he was a little bit of a slump in his career. Overall I was happy with the win, happy with the overall outcome, but there’s always things to improve on.”

Paiva noted that while some things felt like he hadn’t had a year off prior to the win over Castillo, there were some things that took some time to get back after his time off.

“I’ve had a lot of fights in the CES, so even though it was a long time away, it kind of felt just normal when I got back in there,” said Paiva. “It took me a little while to get my range. Physically and spiritually things felt normal, but throughout the fight there were things I could see the long layoff could account for.”

On Friday in Lincoln, Rhode Island, Paiva (12-7) will look to build a winning streak when he faces Tim Dooling (8-5) in a main card 145-pound bout at CES 59.

TRENDING > Miesha Tate shuts down her fight career, happy helping ONE Championship expand

“I’ve been able to put a lot more work in physically and I’m coming into this fight in very good shape,” Paiva said. “(Dooling’s) a tough kid, he brings good cardio and a lot of forward pressure, but we’ve prepared very well for that.

“I’ve got to fight intelligently, fight smart, standing on our punches and not rush anything. I think the fight is going to happen organically and there’s going to be a lot of action. Just sticking to a good pace and keeping forward on my toes and keeping him on his heels is definitely going to be a factor in this fight.”

As Paiva advances in his career, he sees the importance in working towards the things in front of him rather than making grand plans for times that might not come in the distant future.

“Maybe now that I’m getting older I should start thinking of short term goals versus long term,” said Paiva.

“I’m 31 going on 32, so I can’t start thinking about couple of years in advance and where I’m going to be, but I’ve got to start planning these fights out one at a time. I’ll put one together after another.”