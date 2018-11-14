HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dillon Danis, Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov Have Temporary Suspensions Extended

November 14, 2018
No Comments

The fallout from the UFC 229 post-fight brawl continued on Wednesday with three more people involved in the melee receiving extended suspensions until a full hearing could be held by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Dillon Danis, Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov all had their temporary suspensions extended for their individual roles during the altercation on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

The commission is expected to hold a full hearing for the three fighters named on Wednesday in either December or January. McGregor and Nurmagomedov had previously been suspended pending their hearing that is expected to take place on Dec. 10.

Danis, who serves as one of McGregor’s grappling coaches and training partners, was outside the cage when Nurmagomedov earned a fourth round submission to retain the lightweight championship at UFC 226.

Danis was reportedly shouting at Nurmagomedov during and after the fight and just seconds after he earned the victory, the Dagestan mauler leapt over the cage and went after him. While witnesses claimed that Danis was shouting anti-Muslim rhetoric at Nurmagomedov, the Bellator fighter has denied those allegations.

While that melee was happening, McGregor then jumped up on the cage and ended up getting into a fight with some of Nurmagomedov’s teammates including Tukhugov and his cousin Abubakar, who competes in Professional Fighters League.

Tukhugov already had one fight cancelled because of his role in the altercation after he was pulled from a bout against Artem Lobov just a few weeks after UFC 229 took place.

Now all three fighters will face potential penalties as a result of their actions on Oct. 6 with a full hearing planned for those fighters either later this year or in early 2019.

None of the fighters were present during Wednesday’s meeting but they are expected to appear when the full hearing is held to determine what punishment they may face for their individual roles in the brawl.

               

