Dillon Danis suffered more repercussions than fine and suspension from UFC 229 punishment

Dillon Danis’ legal counsel, Mike Mersch, addressed Danis’ suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) in regard to his involvement in the UFC 229 brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Mersch explained that the brawl cost Danis much more than just a suspension and a fine.

