Diego Sanchez: ‘When He Kissed Me on the Nose, He Did Me a Favor…. This is War’ (UFC 228 Video)

Diego Sanchez held court and talked about many interesting subjects, including how being kissed on the nose by UFC 228 opponent Craig White at the weigh-ins affected the fight.

Sanchez won the fight with White, taking scores of 30-27 from all three judges in Dallas.