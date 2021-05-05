Diego Sanchez scared that the UFC might kill him

UFC Hall of Fame member, winner of the inaugural season of The Ultimate fighter, and former lightweight title challenger Diego Sanchez continues to display alarming behavior after being released by the UFC.

The 39-year old Sanchez displayed a state of mind filled with paranoia and irrationality during a Tuesday appearance on Sirius XM’s MMA Today. “The Nightmare” accused UFC president Dana White of having a gambling problem, alleged that the fight promotion conspired against him during his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter, manipulates social media, and may murder him for speaking out.

“I’m going to tell you guys frankly right now, I’m fearful for my motherf-cking life,” Sanchez said. “I’m fearful that this company, this billion-dollar company monopoly, worldwide, is going to come after me. Something might happen to me in two years. Maybe in a couple years. Maybe I wreck my truck. Maybe I, ‘Oh, Diego overdosed, some suicide sh-t.’ I don’t know. But I would not put anything past the level of evil that is within this corporation.”

“If I was to expose some of the stuff that I know about, because I’ve been in this motherf-cker longer than anybody else, and been the only one that survived the b-tch, that went through the dark tunnel and came out the other side,” Sanchez added.

Diego Sanchez lashes out at UFC president Dana White

Sanchez was scheduled to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in co-main event of this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 24 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He was removed from the fight card and released by the fight promotion after failing to adequately respond to questions about his mental and physical health.

Since his release, Sanchez has posted several videos via social media of behind the scenes footage of his manager/coach Joshua Fabia crashing a meeting with the UFC broadcast crew during UFC 252 fight week, leaked audio of a voice message left by UFC lawyer Hunter Campbell, and posted a rambling video message to Instagram.

With every video posted and interview done, Sanchez provides context into the UFC’s actions of pulling his fight and releasing him from the organization.

Diego Sanchez Demise & KO of Year? | UFC FALLOUT Show

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)