Diego Sanchez out of UFC Vegas 26 bout against Donald Cerrone

Season 1 The Ultimate Fighter middleweight winner Diego Sanchez was expected to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 on May 8. The match was supposed to be the co-main event, but the hits keep coming to the fight that lost its main event the previous day.
Sanchez was forced out of the bout due to an undisclosed reasons. The news was first broke by reporter Carlos Contreras Legaspi and later confirmed by several media outlets.
The bout was expected to be the 39-year old UFC Hall of Famer’s retirement bout. UFC matchmakers are seeking a replacement to keep Cerrone on the fight card.
Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 26 against Corey Sandhagen, but was forced off the fight card due to a cut. Within a 24 hour span, UFC Vegas 26 lost its main event and its co-main event.
Current UFC on ESPN 24 Fight Card:
- Cory Sandhagen vs. TBA
- Donald Cerrone vs. TBA
- Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit
- Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
- Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris
- Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park
- Philipe Lins vs. Ben Rothwell
- Angela Hill vs. Amanda Ribas
- Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal
- Ludovit Klein vs. Mike Trizano
- Kyle Daukaus vs. Phil Hawes
- Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie
