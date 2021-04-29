Diego Sanchez out of UFC Vegas 26 bout against Donald Cerrone

Season 1 The Ultimate Fighter middleweight winner Diego Sanchez was expected to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 on May 8. The match was supposed to be the co-main event, but the hits keep coming to the fight that lost its main event the previous day.

Sanchez was forced out of the bout due to an undisclosed reasons. The news was first broke by reporter Carlos Contreras Legaspi and later confirmed by several media outlets.

The bout was expected to be the 39-year old UFC Hall of Famer’s retirement bout. UFC matchmakers are seeking a replacement to keep Cerrone on the fight card.

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 26 against Corey Sandhagen, but was forced off the fight card due to a cut. Within a 24 hour span, UFC Vegas 26 lost its main event and its co-main event.

Current UFC on ESPN 24 Fight Card:

Cory Sandhagen vs. TBA

Donald Cerrone vs. TBA

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit

Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park

Philipe Lins vs. Ben Rothwell

Angela Hill vs. Amanda Ribas

Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Ludovit Klein vs. Mike Trizano

Kyle Daukaus vs. Phil Hawes

Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Dustin Poirier predicts finish of Conor McGregor in trilogy bout

Flashback Video: Diego Sanchez Before He Beat Kenny Florian at TUF 1 Finale

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)