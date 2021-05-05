Diego Sanchez lashes out at UFC president Dana White

UFC Hall of Fame member Diego Sanchez lashed out at UFC president Dana White during a recent interview in reaction to being released by the fight promotion. Sanchez pleaded with White for a meeting, accused him of having a gambling problem, and plotting against him when he was on The Ultimate Fighter.

Sanchez was scheduled to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in co-main event of this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 24 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He was removed from the fight card and released by the fight promotion after failing to adequately respond to questions about his mental and physical health.

Since his release, Sanchez has posted several videos via social media of behind the scenes footage of his manager/coach Joshua Fabia crashing a meeting with the UFC broadcast crew during UFC 252 fight week, leaked audio of a voice message left by UFC lawyer Hunter Campbell, and posted a rambling video message to Instagram.

On Tuesday, Sanchez went directly at the UFC president.

“What’s up, Dana?” Diego Sanchez asked on Sirius XM’s MMA Today . “Man, I tried for two years to get a meeting with you. Oh, shit. I was the first Ultimate Fighter. Didn’t that show do something for the company when it was $60 million in debt? Oh, oh, all those fight of the nights. All that TV time, Spike TV, Fox TV, ESPN, all of ’em. And you can’t meet with your boy?

“I’m there in Vegas training, I’m going to Vegas and I’m training there. Weeks on weeks on weeks, I put 60 to 70 hours in the UFC P.I., just to try to get a meeting with you Dana. Just to try to meet you in crossing. But you won’t meet with me because you don’t want to hear what I have to say? You don’t want to talk to me? You don’t want to talk to my batshit-crazy manager? Why? Because he might bring some light? He might bring some awareness to what you’re hiding in the dark? I’m still open to meet with you Dana. Be a f-cking man. Be a real f-cking boss.

“When I’ve bled, I’ve sweat. I f-cking cried. I f-cking cried for this f-cking company,” Sanchez said emotionally. “I f-cking sacrificed more than you will ever know. And you can’t have 45 minutes to meet? But you’ll meet with Clay Guida. You’ll meet with Clay Guida and you’ll post that sh-t up. But, little ol’ brown boy, from New Mexico, who was supposed to be knocked the f-ck out on The Ultimate Fighter, that you have to switch the agenda and make me fight my own teammate, Josh Koscheck. You had to flip the f-cking narrative because I’m f-ckin’ it up. I’m in there and I’m winning fights that I’m not supposed to win, and I’ve done this my whole career. I was supposed to be chewed up, swallowed, and sh-t out a long f-cking time ago.”

And believe me, I f-cked up a lot of bets. There’s a lot of money. And everybody knows Dana’s got a betting problem. I saw they posted ‘he always wins on the blackjack table.’ The Palms had to ‘kick him out because he wins so much.’ Well, I know you ain’t winning on everything. And I know you got a gambling problem.”

