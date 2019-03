Diego Sanchez is back to ‘the Diego way… the weirdo way’

Diego Sanchez put on a vintage performance to ground and pound his way to victory over Mickey Gall at UFC 235 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Following the fight, an animated Diego Sanchez declared he is back to “the Diego way… that is the weirdo way. That is the crazy way.

“Now I’m living authentic to my true self.”

Watch what Diego Sanchez had to say after defeating Mickey Gall at his UFC 235 Post-Fight scrum.