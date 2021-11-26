Diego Sanchez hospitalized with COVID-19: ‘Covid is no motha f*ckin joke’

UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez has been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Sanchez recently revealed that he had tested positive to the virus and received Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment. He quickly felt better but things took a turn fro the worse leaving him hospitalized.

“Pneumonia Covid never give up,” Sanchez tweeted with a photo of himself in the hospital.

Sanchez posted a chest x-ray to his instagram account stating, “Low oxygen numbers and a pneumonia. This has been some tying times.”

Sanchez’ symptoms progressed into pneumonia and he’s developed blood clots in both legs. “Blood clots now! Covid is no motha fuckin joke,” he wrote. “Blood clots in both my legs.”

Sanchez was released by the UFC in April after a public dispute between himself, his manager at the time, Joshua Fabia, and the fight promotion over Sanchez’ medicals. He’s currently a free agent.