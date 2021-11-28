Diego Sanchez has received an outpouring of support while hospitalized for COVID: ‘I’m not a Antivaxxer damnit!!’

UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez remains hospitalized and undergoing treatment for severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Sanchez gave an update on his condition on Saturday via social media. The inaugural season winner of The Ultimate Fighter started suffering symptoms nearly a month ago. He underwent Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment and his symptoms quickly improved.

His improved condition was short-lived, though. His oxygen levels dropped. He developed pneumonia and blood clots in both legs.

While hospitalized, Sanchez has received an ‘inspirational’ outpouring of support.

“Day 27 still hospitalized and fighting this covid pneumonia and blood clots thank you for your prayers world,” Sanchez posted on Twitter.

“I have thousands and thousands prayers messages to read while I’m in the hospital again!! very inspirational!! I’m receiving churches, families and just a lot of great people putting me in their hearts and taking it to god the father.”

Day 27 still hospitalized and fighting this covid pneumonia and blood clots thank you for your prayers world 🙏🏼✝️💯🛡 #tytothenursesanddoctors — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 27, 2021

I have thousands and thousands prayers messages to read while I’m in the hospital again!! very inspirational!! I’m receiving churches, families and just a lot of great people putting me in their hearts and taking it to god the father 🥰 — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 27, 2021

Miesha Tate removes her own stitches: ‘Who needs a doctor?’ | Video

Sanchez is unvaccinated. In previous posts on social media, “The Nightmare” stated that he wasn’t “sold on the vax.” He defended his vaccination stance on Saturday, but also stated that he’s not an “anti-vaxxer.”

“I’m not a Antivaxxer damnit!! just waiting for the best one to arrive tech is only advancing at light speeds right,” Sanchez tweeted.

I’m not a Antivaxxer damnit!! just waiting for the best one to arrive tech is only advancing at light speeds right — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 27, 2021

Conor McGregor spends €19 million on land for future low-income housing, supermarket