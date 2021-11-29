Diego Sanchez continues to fight COVID: ‘no fight camp or opponent has dominated me like this’

UFC Hall of Famer and winner of the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter Diego Sanchez has been battling COVID-19 for weeks. “The Nightmare first revealed his diagnosis on social media on Nov. 19 but had been suffering symptoms for several days before making the post.

“Shitting, coughing, pukin, constant hot cold fevers, pain in every joint, migraines, 5 days no sleep and constantly short of breath. My boy @luisbaboon warned me I had no idea it was this evil!!! @ColbyCovMMA was talkin that shit saying it’s just a common cold. (Payers) for the sick,” Sanchez posted on Twitter.

On Monday, Sanchez stated that his fight against COVID has been the fight of his life. The 39-year old received Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment but was hospitalized with low oxygen levels and blood clots in both legs days later.

“This has been the fight of a fighters life no fight camp or opponent has dominated me like this. It’s been a long fight last night I think I finally win a round with the help of my corner God, Jesus, Holy Spirit & the many candles prayers lit in the hearts of my loved ones #faith,” Sanchez tweeted.

Sanchez also took to Instagram and speculated that he has the new “Omicron” COVID variant.

“They won’t say it was Omicron but that’s my instinct,” Sanchez wrote. “Drink your juices make your soups stock up your nutrition & get ready for the fight that is ahead of you! only faith in a higher power and unity with each other will get us through this war. Guard you kids and parents put family and God first! If one thing in 2021 from losing my UFC career to losing faith in Jesus, God the father has restored my strong faith in heaven and a after life!thank you god sometimes only pain and fear can heal the soul from the self inflicted traumas of the untruthful deceits of life #loveispowerful ❤️.”

Two hours later, Sanchez posted, “I love my mamma.”

