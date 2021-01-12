Diego Sanchez announces that his next fight is his last

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 11, 2021
Diego Sanchez has one more fight left in him. “The Nightmare” announced on Sunday that his next fight will be his last fight.

“It’s my last fight my heart path has changed, it’s time to heal not hurt! One more Nightmare to give,” Sanchez posted on Twitter.

Sanchez won the middleweight tournament in the debut season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005. The 39-year-old has competed at middleweight, welterweight, lightweight, and featherweight during his 16-year UFC career.

In 2009, Sanchez competed for the lightweight championship at UFC 107, losing to BJ Penn by doctor stoppage. Since the loss to Penn, Sanchez has only put together a two-fight winning streak twice. He’s gone 9-11 in his last 20 octagon appearances.

Sanchez last competed at UFC 253 in September, losing to Jake Matthews by unanimous decision.

