Did the UFC 227 Judges Score Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo Right?

At UFC 197 in April 2016, Henry Cejudo suffered his first career loss. Demetrious Johnson dominated the 2008 Olympic gold medalist in wrestling midway through the first round via technical knockout. On Saturday, Cejudo avenged the loss and took home the 125-pound belt edging out Johnson by split decision.

Heading into the final frame, the consensus was that the winner of the last round would win the fight. UFC commentators Joe Rogan and two-division champion Daniel Cormier had the bout scored two rounds each entering the fifth stanza.

far too many times have the judges scorecards left the fighters and spectators scratching their heads, but on Saturday the judges got it right. Judges Ron McCarthy and Sal D’Amato scored the bout the same with Cejudo winning the second, fourth and fifth rounds. Judge Marcos Rosales scored all the rounds the same as McCarthy and D’Amato except he scored Johnson winning the second frame.

Check out the official scorecard below. Did the judges get it right? How did you score the fight?