Devin Clark shares injury update from his hospital bed following UFC Vegas 37 (Video)

Devin Clark suffered a gruesome injury to his teeth on Saturday night when he ate a knee from Ion Cutelaba somewhere before the third round began. That knee snapped a row of his bottom front teeth back into his mouth, enough that he felt it and asked his coach and father if he should keep fighting between rounds two and three.

He would go on to fight another round but eventually lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Obviously he was transported to the hospital directly after and has since given his fans a hospital bed update.

The video was posted to his Instagram story and then shared on Twitter by MMA journalists and fans.

Devin Clark injury update pic.twitter.com/FhPHQ7fRx3 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) September 19, 2021

In the video he explains that the doctors were able to put the teeth back into position and then wire them together with a “retainer” to stabilize them. He was in good spirits and smiling and thanked his fans for their support.

Clark is now riding a two-fight skid with recent losses to Anthony Smith and now Cutelaba.

Following the fight Cutelaba spoke to the media and expressed his displeasure at seeing the injury as it was circulating on Twitter just minutes after the final bell.

“It’s very, very… yeah, I looked and I’m not happy,” Cutelaba said. “I’m not happy.”

He also explained how he thinks the injury occurred.

“Of course, it was my knee,” Cutelaba said. “My knee and hand. Very strong punch, but Clark is a very good fighter and I am strong and my punch is very tough, but he’s very strong, my opponent.”